10/10/17 — Marjorie Ann Wilson Freeze

Marjorie Ann Wilson Freeze, age 77, passed away October 1, 2017, in
Nashville, at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, with her family at her side.
Marjorie was born in Shelbyville, May 23, 1940, to her parents, Marshall H.
Wilson and Retha Ozell Keele Wilson. Marjorie was also preceded in death by
an infant brother and her lifetime sweetheart and loving husband Ralph F.
Freeze.
Marjorie Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Manchester,
Daughters of the American Revolation and United Daughters of the
Confederacy. She made a career as a teacher in the Coffee County School
System. After retiring, she enjoyed gardening, geneology, and especially
spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by two children; Felicia A. Freeze-Keele and her husband
Dennis of Beechgrove, and Ralph W. Freeze and his wife Michele of
Manchester, five grandchildren; Marjorie Taylor Keele of Beechgrove, Cody
Alexander Keele of Manchester, Christina Michele Freeze of Manchester,
Pamela Nichole Freeze of Manchester, and Elizabeth Kaye Freeze.
VISITATION: Monday, October 9, 2017, 4 – 9:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Tuesday, October 10, 1:00 P.M., at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Shady Grove Cemetery
