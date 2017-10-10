10/10/17 — Danny Lee Hillis

Mr. Danny Lee Hillis passed away on October 6, 2017 at Tennova-Harton Medical Center in Tullahoma, Tennessee at the age of 62.
Mr. Hillis was born in Anniston, Alabama on October 16, 1954 to the late Fred Lee and Ruby Treece Hillis.
He loved to watch movies, play games, sing and enjoying the company of those around him. He “loved people.” He also attended the First Church of Jesus in Tullahoma.
Mr. Hillis is survived by his wife Alisa Elliott Hillis along with children Jennifer Chandler and her husband Jeff of Tullahoma; Jarrod Hillis and Alice Sumrall of Yuba City, California and Amber Renee March of Oil City, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his sister Brenda Glover and her husband Thomas of Grant, Alabama and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many of his special friends.
Visitation with family members will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the First Church of Jesus Christ. A funeral service officiated by Bro. James Taylor will begin at 2 p.m. at the church located on 1100 East Lincoln St., Tullahoma, Tennessee. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.