10/10/17 — Billy Darrel McCain

Billy Darrel McCain, age 73, passed away October 5, 2017, in Springfield
of Greene County with his family at his side. Billy was born in
LasCauces, New Mexico to his late parents Thomas Henry McCain and Azalea
Waldrop McCain. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Doyle McCain.
Billy was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester. He was
in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service stationed in New London, CT, from 1966
to 1970. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He
loved the Bible, history, nature, his garden, and fishing. He lived a
life of love and compassion and left an amazing legacy. Psalm 116:15
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”
Billy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years Karen Lee
McCain of Manchester, three children; Jennifer A. George and her husband
Calvin of Manchester,TN, Jeremy A. McCain and his wife Lesley of
Adairville, KY, and Jared W. McCain and his wife Amanda of Manchester,
TN, five grandchildren; Calina George of Manchester, TN, Julian George of
Manchester, TN, Calesa George of Manchester, TN, Melinda George of
Manchester, TN, and Landry McCain of Adairville, KY, and many friends and
relatives in New Mexico and Massachusetts.
VISITATION: Monday, October 9, 2017, 5 – 7:00 P.M. at the Grace Baptist
Church in Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Tuesday, October 10, 11:00 A.M. at the Grace Baptist Church
BURIAL: Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery Military Honors
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
