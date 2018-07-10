10/7/18 — Jerry Perkins

Jerry Perkins, age 56, a long-time resident of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Friday, October 5, 2018. A visitation and memorial service will be conducted Sunday, October 7,2018 in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral home. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 PM and the memorial service will commence at 4:00 o’clock.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, Mr. Perkins was the son of the late Harry Lee Dixon and Helen Sims Dixon of McMinnville who survives. He was a construction worker , avid sports fan enjoying UT Vols football, NASCAR and other sports.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Perkins is survived by his daughter, Nicole Lusk and spouse Michael Lowery of Manchester, brother, Jimmy Vickers and wife Cindy of Plant City, FL, sister, Dawn Crabtree and husband Michael of Lincoln Park, Michigan, grandchildren, Jayda and Jeorgi Lusk of Manchester, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The Family gives special thanks to the Hospice Compassus Staff for their care.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.