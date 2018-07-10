Freddie Lee Underwood, age 65, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away October 5, 2018, after an extended illness.
Fred Underwood was preceded in death by his mother, Ela Mae Gunter Underwood. Born in Picayune, Mississippi, in 1953, Fred moved to Tennessee in the 1960’s. He was a graduate of Cannon County High School. In 1975, he moved to Manchester and made it his home when he married the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Ramona Frazier.
Fred was in vehicle sales most of his life. He was the proprietor of Underwood Motors and retired from Russell Barnett Kia after working there for over ten years. In later years, he found his passion as a “picker”. He loved buying and selling items he had found at auctions, ﬂea markets and yard sales.
Fred was a devout Christian and lived his life by the Golden Rule. Always kind and charismatic, Fred proudly passed those traits on to his daughters and grandchildren.
He Is survived by his father, Earnest Jackson “Jack” Underwood; wife, Ramona Underwood; two children, Ivy (Phillip) Petty and Kelly (Travis) Buckner; two grandchildren, Blythe Petty and Adam Petty; and brother-in-law, Bobby (Grace) Frazier.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Underwood family.
10/7/18 — Freddie Lee Underwood
Freddie Lee Underwood, age 65, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away October 5, 2018, after an extended illness.