10/5/18 — Jack Phillip Tarver

Funeral services for Mr. Jack Phillip Tarver, age 92, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Brown officiating. Burial will follow
in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from
11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Tarver passed
away on Sunday, September 30 at his residence.
Mr. Tarver was born in Knoxville, TN, the son of the late Albright and
John R. Tarver. He served in the Navy as an aerial photographer during
World War II. He was employed at AEDC for over 30 years as a public
affairs photographer. His photos have won numerous awards and have
appeared in major news articles.
Phil is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Violet Denny Tarver.
He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte (Frank) Vetter, and Rhonda Sue
Tarver; one son, John Russell (Sonja) Tarver; grandchildren, Elizabeth
(Josh) Teppenpaw and Shane (Britney) Tarver; and great grandchildren,
Jace and Jax Tarver.
