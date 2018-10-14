10/14/18–Herman Aaron Clouse

Mr. Herman Aaron Clouse, age 71 of Manchester, TN passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his loving wife on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. He was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Lester and Sadie Keele Clouse. Herman worked at Lango’s in Jonesboro before joining the United States Navy in 1966. He served for four years and did three deployments to Vietnam before retiring from active duty and returning to Tennessee. After the military, Herman worked for Batesville Casket Company for 15 years, and then started the Coffee County Animal Control Department where he was the director for 15 years. Herman loved fishing, hunting, telling jokes, and making people laugh. He was an avid animal lover, but he especially loved his dogs, Rooster and Charlie.
In addition to his parents, Herman is also preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Freida Clouse; one son, Jeff David Brannon; one daughter, Davina Lawson; one sister, Wilma Goodwin; three grandsons, Austin Brannon, Christian Coleson, and Tommy Lawson; and one great-grandson, Carson Coleson.
A military graveside service will be held in Herman’s honor at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery in Coffee County, TN.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Clouse family.