10/30/18 — Ruby “Juanita” Henegar

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby “Juanita” Henegar will be held Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:00 P.M at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Alan Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel from 10:00 A.M until service time.
Ruby Juanita Henegar, 82, of the Shady Grove Community died Saturday, October 27, 2018 following an extended illness. A native of Coffee County, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lola Mae Johnson. She was a homemaker and retired after several years as a seamstress at Eden Industries. A member of East Main Street Church of Christ, she loved the outdoors, gardening, cooking, quilting, watching UT sports, especially the Lady Vols, and above all, spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Herman on December 26, 2000, son Charles Herman, and granddaughter Amelia Grace. She is survived by her son James Richard and daughter-in-law Trisha L. of Shelbyville, TN and a host of other relatives and friends. One of eleven children, her brothers and sisters were all native Tennesseans. They are Thomas Fred Johnson (deceased), Sarah Agnes Miller, Louis Johnson, Ellen Keith, Herman Johnson, Leonard Johnson (deceased), Clayton Johnson (deceased), Luree McMahan (deceased), Levon Johnson, and Jerry Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the Parkinson’s Foundation, or the American Cancer Society.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Henegar family