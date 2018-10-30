10/30/18 — Horace Elvin Trail

Funeral services for Mr. Horace Elvin Trail, age 73, of Manchester, TN
will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at
Manchester Funeral Home with Brother David Wall officiating. Burial Will
follow at Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00
P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Manchester Funeral
Home. Mr. Trail passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Unity Medical
Center.
Horace was born in Coffee County, TN to the late Ardith and Mary Aliene
Trail. He was employed through carrier for 36 years before retiring.
Horace enjoyed shooting guns, being outdoors, and most of all being with
his family.
In addition to his parents, Horace is also preceded in death by three
brothers; Roy Trail, Marion Trail, and Ardith Trail, Jr. He is survived
by his loving wife of 55 years, Faye Trail; two sons, Doug Trail (Kim) of
Manchester and Greg Trail (Mary Helen) of Beechgrove; one sister Voelia
“Bo” Bell of Tullahoma; six grandchildren, Matthew Trail, Jonathan Trail,
Wyatt Trail, Courtney Trail, Shannon Wilson, and Kyle Byrom; and four
great grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Trail Family.