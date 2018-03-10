10/3/18–Dr. Charles L. Rogers

Funeral services for Dr. Charles L. Rogers, age 90, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation with
the family will be from 1:00 PM until time of service on Wednesday at the
funeral home. Dr. Rogers passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at
Bailey Manor in Manchester.
Charles was born in Albertville, AL, the son of the late Homer L. Rogers
and Mabel Bruce Rogers. He graduated from University of Tennessee Dental
College in 1951 and received induction into the Psi Omega Fraternity.
Dr. Rogers practiced dentistry in Manchester, TN from 1951 until 2009.
During that time, he served as alderman, city school board member,
founder and chairman of Manchester Industrial Board, Manchester Rotary
Club past president, recipient of two Paul Harris Fellow awards and
received Rotarian of the Year in 2008. He was the director of the
Manchester Chamber of Commerce from 2001-03, having received the Wayne
Bramblett Award. Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge, 32 Degree
Mason, and Shriners.
In his professional dental career of 58 years, Dr. Rogers was a board
member of the Tennessee Board of Dentistry from 1995-2004, delegate for
the American Dental Association from 1984-1990, and trustee for the
University of Tennessee College of Dentistry Alumni Association from
1994-2003. He was awarded as a Fellow from the American College of
Dentistry in October 1983. He was very active in the Tennessee Dental
Association, serving on numerous committees, and holding many chair
positions, including President. He also served as dentist for Highland
Rim School for Girls in Tullahoma, TN from 1954-1983.
Charles was a retired Colonel in the United States Air Force, having
served actively during the Korean Conflict in 1952-1954, and Active
Reserve from 1954-1987.
Dr. Rogers is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Lucille
Earls Rogers; three sons, Mike (Brenda) Rogers of Huntsville, AL, Mark
(Thelma) Rogers of Manchester, TN, and John (Melissa) Rogers of Smyrna,
TN; grandchildren, Tracey, Allen, Baron (Kara), Brian (Erica), Patrick,
and Gabriella Rogers; great grandchildren, Arianna Claire, Lucille
Elizabeth, Michael Tristan, Wyatt Allen, Henry Charles and Avery
Elizabeth Rogers.
