10/3/18 — Artie Louise Reed

Mrs. Artie Louise Reed, 86, passed away,
Saturday,
September 29, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in
Manchester, Tennessee on November 3, 1931 to Jim Buford Jones and Katherine
Ona Pitts Jones who preceded her in death along with her loving husband of
58 years, James Elroy Reed; brothers, Dillard and Buddy Jones; sisters,
Arlie Tate, Pearline Stotts and infant twin sisters, Larine and Irene;
infant brothers, Fred and Alvin Jones.
She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. She was a loving wife,
mother, mother-in-law and Nanny. She loved cooking for her family and
always made sure everyone got their favorites. She was retired from
Colonial Shirt Factory and PCA.
She is survived by her children, Howard David (Connie) Reed, Katherine
Diane (Doyle) Sherrill, Richard Dale Reed and Donna Lynn Reed; brother,
Frank Melvin Jones; sisters, Peggy Grosch, Margaret (Clyde) Lewis and Betty
(Orville) McCollough; grandchildren, Chris (Gina) Sherrill, Todd (Sonya)
Sherrill, Clint, Eric, Travis, Spencer and David Lyn Reed, Katy (Dan) Bess;
great grandchildren, Albany, Amelia, Alyssa, Haley Koren, Kyra, Hope,
Trenton, Alex, and Avery Kate. She will be missed by many neices, nephews,
relatives and friends. Special caregiver, Lauren Tobbitt and Amanda Bruce.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Leon Williams officiating with burial to follow in the
New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements