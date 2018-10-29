10/29/18 — Robert Forrest Breezley

Breezley, Robert Forrest, age 73, of Estill Springs, passed this
life on Friday, October 19th, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center in
Nashville. He was born in Sacramento, California to the late James and
Clarice Briggs Breezley. During his life, Mr. Breezley worked as an
Underbody Lead Supervisor at General Motors and was a member of First
United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. He is survived by his wife, Rita
Breezley of Estill Springs; three children, Robert Breezley Jr. and his
wife Cat Dang of California and their son, Vander Breezley, Andrew Ansley
of Murfreesboro and Hannah Ansley of Winchester; and his sister, Betty
Warner of California. Visitation for Mr. Breezley will be held on Monday,
October 29th, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma from
4:00-5:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 5:00pm with
Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the
family asks that donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 30
East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016 or the American Diabetes
Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia
22202.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
