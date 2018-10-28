10/28/18 — Wayne L. Knight

Wayne L. Knight of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 71 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 1:30 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 5 to 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of the Coffee County, he was the son of the late Virgil Lee and Martha Muse Knight. He was an electrical operator at AEDC., he was a US Army Veteran. Wayne loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening, watching birds and squirrels. He was an active member of AA Serenity House.
Mr. Knight is survived by his son, Josh Knight and his wife Diana of Tullahoma; daughter, Jill Kimzey and her husband Willie of Lynchburg; brother, Gary Rogers of Lynchburg; grandchildren; Dylan Knight of Tullahoma, Casey Kimzey, Courtney Kimzey and Katie Kimzey all of Lynchburg and lifelong best friend, Ray Artman and his wife Maybelle of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor to Serenity House of Tullahoma or Wounded Warrior Project.
