10/28/18 — Peggy Ann Nobles Miller

Mrs. Peggy Ann Nobles Miller, 85, passed away
Wednesday October 24, 2018 at Horizon Health and Rehab. She was born in
Manchester, Tennessee on September 29, 1933 to Jesse Benton Nobles and Ruby
Exene Thaxton Nobles who preceded her in death along with her husband,
Hiram Alfred “Shorty” Miller; son, Aaron Eugene Miller; sister, Nellie
Jarrell; brothers, Benton, Roy and Frank Nobles; granddaughter, Anna Exene
Webb; son-in-law, Billy Edward Webb; daughter-in-law, Linda Gail Kimbro
Miller.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manchester and
also attended the church she grew up in, Mud Creek Methodist. She had
worked as a machine operator in local garments factories and help her
husband in real estate sales.
She is survived by her daughters, Patsy Exene Webb of Manchester and Jo Ann
(DirK) Simones, North Carolina; grandchildren, Larry Eugene Miller, Erin
Danielle Kehely and Quinton Drew (Rebecca) Simones; great-grandchildren,
James Edward “Jamey” Webb-Lowe and McKenna Gail Kehely; sister-in-law,
Jean
Nobles Freeze; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 Sunday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Dr. Gary Nester and Chaplain Tim Keller officiating with burial to
follow in the Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Saturday and 12:00 Noon until time of service Sunday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements