10/28/18 — James Wendell Jarvis

Jarvis, James Wendell, age 83, of Hillsboro, passed this life on
Thursday, October 25th, 2018 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Mr. Jarvis was born in Manchester to the late James C. and Lillie M.
Tucker Jarvis. James attended Coffee County schools and served in the
National Guard for several years. He was employed for 24 years with Dana
Corporation in Hamtramck, Michigan and then locally at Piggly Wiggly as a
young man and in later years at Walmart. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing
and sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his
son, James Richard Jarvis; and sister-in-law, Pat Jarvis. Mr. Jarvis is
survived by his wife, Marsha K. (Johnston) Jarvis; daughter, Tammy Leanne
Holt (Steve); two sons, Benjamin A. Jarvis (Coye) and Jesse M. Jarvis
(Kimberley); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers,
Edward Keith Jarvis and Owen Dale Jarvis and his wife Pat of Manchester;
and one sister, Charlotte Sue Jarvis of Estill Springs. Visitation will
be held on Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Keith
Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.