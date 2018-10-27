10/27/18–Thelma Irene Wright

Thelma Irene Wright of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, October
24, 2018 at her residence at the age of 89 years. Graveside Services are
scheduled on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11 AM at Winchester Memorial
Park.
A native of Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Jimmie
Casteel. She enjoyed working puzzle books and watching game shows and the
“Golden Girls” on TV. She was loved to garden and enjoyed canning.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmus
Wright, daughters, Audrey Anderson and Martha Wright; brothers, Edward
Casteel and Harold “Buck” Casteel and sisters, Ruby Waller and Jewel
Ellis.
She is survived by daughters, Paula Lambrecht and Janice Sherrick, both of
Tullahoma; five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and 2 great
great grandchildren.
