10/27/18–Lexie Floyd

Funeral services for Mrs. Lexie Floyd, age 90 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 26, 2018, at the funeral home. Mrs. Floyd passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Lexie was born in Livingston, TN to the late Robert and Bertha Carr. She was a member of New Union Church of Christ. In her spare time Lexie loved quilting, cooking, and canning. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Lexie is also preceded in death by three brothers, R.H. Carr, J.T. Carr, and Marvin Walker; two sisters, Minda Cantrell and Myrtle Justice. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Buford Floyd; three sons, Dale Floyd, Keith Floyd, and Dennis (Stella) Floyd; one daughter, Debbie (Coy) Brinkley; one brother, Millard Carr; one sister, Willie Shelton; seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Floyd family.