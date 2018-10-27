10/27/18 — Effie Lee Boyd

Boyd, Effie Lee, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, October
5th, 2018 at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma at the age of 85. Mrs. Boyd was
born in Alamo, Georgia to the late John and Josie Thomas Watkins. She was
a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and went on to work as a
Tech File Librarian at Arnold Engineering Development Center. Mrs. Boyd
was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester. She was
preceded in death by her father, John Watkins; her birth mother, Josie
Watkins; her mother, Josephine Watkins; and her husband, William
Cleveland “Bill” Boyd. Mrs. Boyd is survived by one daughter, Sheila
Brown and her husband Eugene of Estill Springs; two sons, David Boyd and
his wife Suzi of Manchester, and Danny Boyd and his wife Debra of
Tullahoma; three grandchildren, LeAnne Henry and her husband Boz, Will
Boyd, and Amanda Bone and her husband Jason; three great-grandchildren,
Josey, Emmaline and Cora; two brothers, John Watkins and his wife Dale
and James Watkins; and two sisters, Jo Ann Caldwell and Barbara Rubino
and her husband Frank. Visitation for Mrs. Boyd will be held on Saturday,
October 27th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm with a
memorial service to immediately follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Mark Barron
officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that
donations be made to Hospice Compassus and their Palliative Care Program,
110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.