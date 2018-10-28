10/28/18 — Patrick Moore

Patrick Moore passed this life on October 23, 2018. He was born December 14, 1951 in Mendota Illinois to Ambrose and Charlotte Moore. Patrick graduated from Shabbona High School and attended Kishwaukee College. He moved to Tennessee in 1986 and worked a variety of jobs including electronics, computer repair, and auto sales. His hobbies included playing the piano and the drums (being a member of the Jackson Roundhouse Band and the Bottom Line Band), performing magic tricks and card tricks, and most especially making people laugh. Patrick most recently was attending River of Life Church.
Survivors include one sister Erin (Wayne) Smith of Tullahoma, three brothers: Michael (Jeri) of Woodridge, IL, Kevin (Jodi) of Mendota, IL, and Timothy of Bloomfield, CT. “Uncle Pat” is also survived by his nieces and nephews Christopher, Shanon, Katie, Julie, Jessie, Jake, Abby, Katelyn, and a great niece Ceiva. Lastly, Patrick is survived by his very very dear friend Kristy, a true angel that was sent to stand with him in good times and in bad even up until his last night on this earth.
A celebration of Life will be held at Rock Creek Springs Venue, 211 Bandywood Lane, Tullahoma TN on Sunday, October 28 at 2:00 pm. In the event of rain, it will be moved to River of Life Church, 106 Spring Creek Road, Estill Springs TN. Memorials may be sent to Coffee County Humane Society and Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.