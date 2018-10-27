10/27/18 — Charles M. Garvin

Charles M. Garvin of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 72 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Saturday. Burial will be held Monday, October 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.
A native of Rutherford County, Blackman Community, he was the son of the late John and Dovie Ross Garvin. Mr. Garvin retired from the United States Army, he was a Licensed Auctioneer, enjoyed attending auctions and hunting for bargains, he also enjoyed working in his yard and raising blackberries. Mr. Garvin attended Hillcrest Baptist Church in Manchester.
He is survived by his wife, Estell of Manchester; sons, Charles and David Garvin both of Manchester; brothers, Earl Garvin and Ronnie Garvin of LaVergne, TN. and Jerry Garvin and wife Rhonda of Smyrna, TN.; sisters, Juanita Kennedy and Judy Odom both of Smyrna; grandchildren, Johnathon Garvin and his wife Jessica of Manchester and Christopher Garvin of Manchester and one great grandchild, Jailynn Garvin.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.