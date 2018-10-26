10/26/18 — Grover Gene Taylor

Mr. Grover Gene Taylor, 74, passed away, Tuesday
October 23, 2018 at his home. He was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on
October 26, 1943 to Woodrow Wilson Taylor and Dixie Mae Allen Taylor who
preceded him in death along with his wife, Patricia Ann Dickerson Taylor.
He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, a member of the Coffee County
Rescue Squad. He was retired from the Coffee County Sheriffs Department
working as a Judical Commissioner.
He is survived by his sons, Danny (Hata) Taylor and Doug Taylor; sister,
Kay (Jerry) Clowers, Winchester, TN; brothers, Jerry Taylor and Rickey
(Michelle) Taylor; grandchildren, Ashley and Daryn Gadeken, Brandon Taylor,
Laurel Taylor and Olivia Taylor; great-grandson, Trenton Gadeken; several
nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Vistation: 4:00
PM – 8:00 PM Thursday and 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Friday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements