10/25/18 — Walter Douglas Robertson

Walter Douglas Robertson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
October 21st, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 89. Mr.
Robertson was born in Tullahoma to the late Caleb and Gertrude Hyde
Robertson. He served his country proudly in the National Guard and work
for many years as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service.
Mr. Robertson was a member of Estill Springs Baptist Church and was a
former member of the Mail Carriers Union. In addition to his parents, he
was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Scott Robertson; one son, Phil
Robertson; six brothers, Rainford, Hubert, Paul, Jack, Bobby and Ralph
Robertson; and two sisters, Lillian Fanning and Louise Huskey. Mr.
Robertson is survived by his son, Scott Robertson and his wife Regina of
Tullahoma; daughter-in-law, Rita Storey of Tullahoma; two sisters, Gladys
Griffin and Joann Woodson; grandchildren, Chris Robertson, Matt
Robertson, Shannan Mallich, Amanda West, Leah Fly, Andrew Scott, Patty
Bartlett and Tracey Gilliland; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alexa,
Alyce, Carter, Jaden, Grace, Braxton, Aiden, Jackson, Kailey, Trenton and
Courtney. Visitation for Mr. Robertson will be held on Wednesday, October
24th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service
will be held on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore
Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Donald Gregory and Chris Seals
officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. For those who wish,
in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the
American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago,
Illinois 60601.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.