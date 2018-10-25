10/25/18– Derrick Jay Taylor

Derrick Taylor
Bethel Springs, TN: Derrick Jay Taylor, age 51, died at his home Sunday afternoon October 21, 2018 as the result of an ATV accident.
Mr. Taylor was born and reared in Coffee County, TN, the son of Charles William Taylor and the late Mary Wanda Wright Taylor. He graduated from Middle Tennessee Christian School at Murfreesboro in 1985 and from Freed-Hardeman University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Communications. He earned a Master of Education from Freed-Hardeman in 1998.
He married Sonya Rushing in 1989 and they made their home at Bethel Springs. He taught school at Beech Bluff for fifteen years and was currently teaching fourth grade math at Rose Hill K-8 in the Jackson-Madison County School System where he was also the girls’ volleyball coach. He was a self-taught musician, using his musical abilities and his love for music in his innovative teaching style. He loved fishing and camping. He was a member of the Adamsville Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Sonya Rushing Taylor, a son Zane William Taylor and a daughter Ella Grace Taylor all of Bethel Springs, his father and step-mother Charles and Martha Corlew Taylor of Manchester a sister Karen Tennant of Dyersburg, and two step-brothers Steve Corlew of Lexington and Marc Corlew of Manchester.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Wanda Wright Taylor and a step-sister Carol Corlew Boyd of Manchester.
Memorial services will be 6:00 PM Thursday at Shackelford Funeral Directors Crook Avenue with Van Vansandt officiating. The family will receive friends at Shackelford Crook Avenue from 3:00 PM until 6:00 pm Thursday.