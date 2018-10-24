10/24/18 — Mary E. Steverson

Ms. Mary E. Steverson 69, of Tullahoma passed Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leatha Steverson; son, Sean Lamar Steverson.
She is survived by son, David (Christina) Steverson ; special son, Jim (Ellie) Tate of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Shirley (Charles) Wiley of Inkster, MI; Margaret Ann Steverson of Tullahoma, TN; brother, John (Christie) Steverson of Tullahoma, TN; grandson, Bryson Steverson of Tullahoma, TN; Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 3:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Elmore Torbert, Jr officiating and Minister James A. Crutchfield as Eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements