10/21/18–Nina Elaine Jones Colyar

Nina Elaine Jones Colyar of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday,
October 18, 2018 at the age of 89 years. Graveside Services are scheduled
on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 1 PM at Oakwood Cemetery.
A native of the Flowertown Community of Coffee County, she was the daughter
of the late Claude and Ola Steed Jones. She was a very active member of
West End Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and being with her
family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard
Owens Colyar; son, Daniel Owens Colyar; brothers, John Daniel Jones, Willie
Pruit Jones, Willis Samuel Jones, Claude Newton Jones Jr, Cleadus Leighton
Jones and Curby Bond Jones and sisters, Sarah Molene Jones Gwynn and Irma
Christene Jones.
She is survived by daughter, Connie Estep of Tullahoma; grandchildren,
Brian (Sarah), Bryson and Briley Colyar, all of Tullahoma, Andrea Beckham
(Brandon) of Estill Springs and Claire Estep of Nashville and great
grandchildren, Clayton, Cannon, Lyric and Adalynn.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
37919-9933.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.