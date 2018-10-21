10/21/18 — Gayla Clouse Powell

Funeral services for Mrs. Gayla Clouse Powell, age 73, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Gayla passed away on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at St. Thomas – Midtown in Nashville, TN.
Gayla was born in Coffee County, TN to the late William and Odolene Clouse. Before she retired she was an educator for Coffee County Schools for 30 years. Gayla was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Gayla is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Prater Powell; one daughter, Jennifer Powell Whittington (Richard); two grandsons, Ben and Nathan Whittington.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Gayla’s name to the Red Hill Church of Christ Mission Fund or Building Fund, or a memorial donation to your church.
