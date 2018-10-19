10/19/18–James Robert Barlow

James Robert Barlow, passed this life on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at
Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 35. A Celebration of Life
Gathering will be held from 10 AM – 8 PM on Friday, October 19, 2018 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Gainesville, GA, he was the son of James C and Wanda Fletcher
Barlow of Manchester. He was a graduate of Coffee County High School and
enjoyed cutting wood with his father, fishing, riding four wheelers and
driving big four wheel drive mud slider trucks. He was a “Big Clown” and
enjoyed making people laugh and aggravating his family.
James was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Fannie
Ruth Fletcher; paternal grandmother, Mary Porter and brother, Gary Fletcher.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Lisa Watson of
Manchester; sisters, Shannon Fox and her husband, Shawn of Bradyville and
Mary Spence of Manchester; nieces, Alissa Lemons, Abby Spence and Caren
Lopez and nephews, Dalton Fox, Tripp Spence and Clay Fox.
