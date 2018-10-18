10/18/18 — Phillip Wilson Claybourn

Funeral services for Mr. Phillip Wilson Claybourn, age 76, of Morrison,
TN, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at
Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Marvin Davenport and Bro. Eric
Elwell officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM on
Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Claybourn passed away on
Monday, October 15, 2018 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.
Phillip was born in Warren County, TN, the son of the late Charles Wilson
Claybourn and Nora Ann Hennessee Claybourn. He was self-employed in the
construction industry and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Phillip enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and growing watermelons,
which he loved to give away. He also loved spending time with his
family.
In addition to his parents, Phillip was also preceded in death by one
son, Phillip Jason Claybourn; and one brother, Charles Franklin
Claybourn. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Faye
Cargile Claybourn; one daughter, Brenda (Terry) Heilmann; one sister,
Carolyn (Melvin) Keith; and three grandchildren, Ryan, Kyler, and Ashley
Heilmann.
