10/18/18 — James W. Anderson

James W Anderson of Normandy passed this life on Saturday, October 13, 2018
at Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga at the age of 59. Funeral services are
scheduled for Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will
receive friends beginning at 12 PM
A native of Nashville, he was the son of the late Charles William Anderson
and Myra Tucker Alea of Florida. He was a U S Air Force veteran and a
member of the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma. He enjoyed
riding motorcycles, listening to music and eating a good meal. His
favorite thing was being with his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by wife, Carla Anderson of
Normandy; daughter, Rachel Anderson of Chattanooga; brother, Charles
Stephen Anderson and his wife, Natalia of Harrisburg, PA; sister, Patsy
Watkins and her husband, Bill of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nephews, Jason Weakley
of Nashville, James Anderson of Boston, MA and Bobby Anderson of
Harrisburg, PA; niece, Jennifer Braswell and her husband, Mark of Nashville
and great nieces, Vivian and Leora Braswell.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made to the Henry
Center, First United Methodist Church, 208 W Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma,
TN 37388
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.