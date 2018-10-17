10/17/18—Thomas Duncan Saunders

Thomas Duncan Saunders of Wartrace, passed this life on Sunday, October 14,
2018, at his residence at the age of 53. No services are scheduled.
A native of St. Albeans, NY, he was the son of Bill and Jenny Kremke of
Lincoln, NE. A U S Army veteran, he enjoyed fishing, building things and
making dream catchers.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sherry Saunders of
Wartrace; daughters, April Sejkora and her husband, BJ of Tecumseh, NE,
Opal Taant and her husband, Ian of St. Mary, NE, Amanda Saunders of
Alabama, Heather Baker and her husband, Jerry of Tullahoma, Misty Driver
and her husband, Horace of Normandy and Casey Guffey and her husband, Josh
of Wartrace; son, Levi Nicholson of Lynchburg; sister, Trish Lang and her
husband, Charlie of Lincoln, NE; best friend, Becky Horn of Normandy and
sixteen grandchildren.
