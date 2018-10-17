10/17/18 — Howard Don Buckner

Howard Don Buckner of Monteagle, passed this life at his residence at the
age of 79. Graveside Services are scheduled on Wednesday, October 17, 2018
at 2 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Manchester, he was the son of the late Clayton and Rosetta
Lindsey Buckner. He was a U S Air Force veteran and was a member of the
Monteagle Seventh-day Adventist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and
collecting coins. His favorite activity was learning and talking about the
Lord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Buford
and Calvin Buckner and sisters, Wanda Lee Salisbury and Kathy Buckner.
He is survived by son, Tony Buckner of Manchester; daughters, Karen Tyler
and her husband, JR of Tullahoma and Lynda Messick of Tullahoma; brother,
Jimmy Buckner and his wife, Joanne of Manchester; sisters, Stella Gilliam
of Murfreesboro, Nina Cravens and her husband, Jeff of Hillsboro and Sandra
Williams and her husband, Clyde of Manchester; grandchildren, Charity,
Katherine, Lauren and Victoria Tyler, all of Tullahoma, Chase Sanders of
Seattle, WA and Seth Clayton of Oak Ridge and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.