10/16/18 — Rodney Dean Flippo

Rodney Dean Flippo of Kingston Springs, TN passed this life on Thursday,
October 11, 2018 at his residence at the age of 50. Funeral services are
scheduled for Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 6 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 PM.
A native of Tullahoma, Rodney was a drummer and loved going to Tims Ford
Lake to fish and water ski.
Rodney was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Craig Flippo.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Flippo of Tullahoma; father and
step-mother, Fred and Debbie Flippo of Shelbyville; brothers, Rickey Flippo
and his wife, Dee of Petersburg and Randy Flippo and his wife, Judy of
Elizabethtown, KY and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.