10/15/18 — Vivian Lee Shepherd Bankston

VIVIAN LEE SHEPHERD BANKSTON, age 63, of Manchester, Tenn., departed this life on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the home of her son, surrounded by her loving and devoted family, following an extended illness. Mrs. Bankston was born on August 10, 1955, to the late Edward Freeman Shepherd and Erma Faye Berry Shepherd She was a woman of great faith. She was a homemaker and caregiver. Mrs. Bankston loved music, singing and playing the piano. She loved being a grandmother most of all. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bankston of Cleveland, Tenn., children; Roy Wood and wife, Amanda of Hillsboro, Joshua Wood and wife, Samantha of Boaz, Ala., Melody Perkins and husband Philip of Attalla, Ala., Jonathan Wood of Decherd, Tenn., and chosen daughter, Casey Moss of New Market, Ala. 11-grandchildren and 1-great-grandchild. 5-brothers and 2-sisters.
A private visitation for family will be held for Mrs. Bankston on Saturday evening Oct. 13, from 6:00-9:00 P.M at the Community Refuge Ministry in Pelham, Tenn.,
A visitation is scheduled for Sunday October 14, from 11:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M. for friends and family at the Community Refuge Ministry in Pelham, Tenn.,
Services are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 15, at the Community Refuge Ministry in Pelham, Tenn. with Pastor Roy Wood, officiating.
Interment will follow at 2:30 P.M. in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in High Point, Ala.
