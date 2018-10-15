10/15/18–Vivian Ann Rutledge

Vivian Ann Rutledge of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, October 10,
2018 at her residence at the age of 51. Funeral Services are scheduled for
5 PM Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation
with the family will begin at 2 PM. Burial will be Monday, October 15, 2018
at 11:00 AM at Hensley Cemetery, Gainsboro, Tennessee.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Ronnie and Annie
Floyd Rutledge. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in
death by husband, Bobby Bull.
Mrs. Rutledge enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, friends and
family. She also enjoyed fishing and kayaking.
She is survived by daughters, Candice Adams and husband Matt of
Nolensville, Amber Campbell of Lewisburg; son, Tony Syler of Manchester;
sisters, Audrey Rutledge and Amanda Rutledge and her husband, Ernest Sutton,
both of Shelbyville; six grandchildren, AJ, Noah, Raven, Wyatt, Nevaeh and
Karmyn.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.