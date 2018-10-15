10/15/18 — Bobby Edward Hasty

BOBBY EDWARD HASTY, age 83, departed this life on October 13, 2018, at the Willows of Winchester following an extended illness. Mr. Hasty was born on June 29, 1935, in Fayetteville, Tenn., to the late James Presley Hasty and Grace Kerbo Hasty. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Hasty is a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Song Leader for many years. He was employed for several years as a heavy equipment operator when he was discharged from the military. He then was employed at Hammer’s Dept. Store for 50 years as a truck driver until his retirement. Mr. Hasty could “fix anything”. He and his wife, Betty traveled all 50 states during their 57 years of marriage. He will always be remembered for his friendly smile and missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hasty was preceded in death by his siblings; Walter Hasty and Estella Marr. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hasty of Estill Springs, daughters; Teresa Hobbs and husband, Mark of Lebanon, Tenn., and Lisa Fitzgerald and husband, John of Tullahoma, Tenn., 4-grandchildren; Nathan (Sara) Ragland of Mesa, Arizona, Tiffany (Darin) Koelliker of Lebanon, Tenn., Andrew (Emily) Ragland of Winchester and Kayla Morgan of Lebanon, Tenn., 11-great-grandchildren, Ethan Morgan, Brayden Koelliker, Camryn Ragland, Natalie Ragland, Khloe Morgan, Kinlee Morgan, Eli Ragland, Peyton Ragland, Parker Ragland, Greyson Koelliker and AJ Ragland. A special nephew, Jimmy Ray Marr and his best buddy, Mitsy.
Visitation for Mr. Hasty will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Monday evening, October 15, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. John Gipson, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Estill Springs with military honors bestowed.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS