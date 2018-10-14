10/14/18–Timothy Mark Kilgore

Mr. Timothy Mark Kilgore, 59, passed away, Thursday
October 4, 2018 at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was
born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on January 10, 1959 to LaVoy and Erma
Colleen Thomas Kilgore who preceded him in death.
Tim was a licensed Tennessee funeral director and embalmer. He attended
John A. Gupton in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a 1977 graduate of Coffee
County High School. He had worked at Memorial Park Funeral Home in
Memphis, Tennessee, Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester, Tullahoma
Funeral Home, Manchester Funeral Home and Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Tim had a big heart and enjoyed helping others including working with his
friends on the farm in the Hillsboro Area. He was currently employed at
John Roberts Nissan in Manchester. He served a 4-year term as an Alderman
for the City of Manchester.
He is survived by a host of loving friends.
A celebration of his life service time will be held Sunday October 14, 2018
at 4:00 PM in the Central Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.