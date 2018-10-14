10/14/18—Rebecca Ann “Becky” Jones

Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Rebecca Ann “Becky” Jones, 57, passed away
Thurday October 11, 2018 at her home with her family at her bedside. She
was born in Manchester on January 30, 1961. She was preceded in death by
her father, Ernest Stonewall Harvey.
She was a founding member of the Boynton Valley Baptist Church. She was
also a member of Woodmen of the World.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Wayne Jones; mother, Lillie Harrell
Harvey; sons, Jason (Bridgett) Jones, Joshua Jones and Jonathan (Kattie)
Jones; sisters, Charlotte (Gale) Stacy, Mary (Ricky) Whitney and Polly
(Ricky) Brown; 5 grandchildren; 3 at heart grandchildren; several nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Minister Earl Carrington officiating with burial to follow in the
Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Saturday and 10:00 AM –
1:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
The family is asking in lieu flowers to go eat a nice dinner with your
loved ones, make a donation to the Gideons International for Bibles to be
distributed worldwide, or to a charity of your choosing.