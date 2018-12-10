10/12/18 — Sally Ann Dodge

Mrs. Sally Ann Dodge, 75, passed away, Wednesday
October 10, 2018 at Unity Hospital in Manchester. She was born in Geneva,
Ohio on August 13, 1943 to Don King and Rita Giddons Stacey who preceded
her in death along with her husband, Richard A. Dodge; daughter, Carol Cox;
grandson, Kevin Cox; great-granddaughter, Savannah Freeze.
She is survived by her son, Lonnie (Rose) Dodge Sr.; daugher, Tina Dodge
both of Manchester; sister, Donna Thompson, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 22,
great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
