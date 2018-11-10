10/11/18 — James Henry Beaty

Mr. James Henry Beaty, 71, passed away, Sunday
October 7, 2018 at his home. He was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on
November 26, 1946 to Frank Beaty and Dean Bicknell Beaty who preceded him
in death.
He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam. He was co-owner of Beaty Trucking in
Manchester and owned and operated Beaty Farm. He was a member of the
United Methodist Church, VFW and NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gibson Beaty; sons, Brad (Gina) Beaty,
Readyville, Tennessee and Bo Beaty, Murfreesboro; daughters, Beth (Doug)
Dudash, Killen, Alabama and Brooke Beaty, Murfreesboro; brother, William
Frank Beaty; sister, Kathie B. (Terry) Whitwell, Columbia, TN;
grandchildren, Victoria and Emily Beaty, Keelie Pope and Rachel Beels; 3
great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Carl Tucker officiating with burial to follow in the
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. wwwcentralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements