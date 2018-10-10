10/10/18–Dorothy Swing Kelley

Obituary for
Mrs. Dorothy Swing Kelley
She was known by many names. To many, she was Dorothy. To others, she was Dot. To some, Aunt Dar. And to a few special ones, she was Granny. But her most loving, lasting and enduring title was … Mother. She didn’t give birth to us, but no one could have ever loved us more.
Dorothy Beatrice Hathcock was born January 21, 1919, in Bell County, near Temple, Texas. She was reared there and in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, but lived most of her adult life in Lynchburg and Manchester, Tennessee. She died October 8, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell Woods and Miles Neely Hathcock, Jr.; husbands, Joe Harvey Swing, Roy H. Bobo and William R. (Bob) Kelley; sisters, Katherine Grubb and Margaret McGee and brother, Shirley Hathcock. She is survived by her son, Joe Edward (Marilyn) Swing of Nashville and daughter, Nancy (Ron) Carroll of Hampton Cove, Alabama. Also surviving are her grandchildren Hilary (Nick) Gant of Huntsville, Alabama and Thom (Claire) Carroll and great-grandchildren, Mary Anne, Betsy and Johnny Carroll, all of St. Louis, Missouri.
Mrs. Kelley worked most of her adult life with careers in meat packing, banking and finally as head payroll clerk with Jack Daniel Distillery. She was always fond of telling life stories ranging from the Great Depression to World War II to raising her two children. She often said “If my life could be written in a book, what a tale it would tell.”
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her – especially her family, her friends and her extended family at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 10th with visitation at 12:30pm and funeral service at 2:00pm – both at St. Paul United Methodist Church – 30 Cat Creek Road – Manchester, Tennessee 37355. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her church – St. Paul United Methodist – P. O. Box 893 – Manchester, TN 37349
