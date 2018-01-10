10/1/18–Madhukanta Shukla

Shukla, Madhukanta, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday,
September 27th, 2018 at Life Care Center at the age of 92. Mrs. Shukla
was born in India to the late Chunilal and Anandi Dwivedi Dave. In
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Rasiklal Shukla. Mrs. Shukla is survived by her children, Dr. Sandip
Shukla and his wife Kitty of Tullahoma, Dr. Vikram Shukla and his wife
Marilou of Gastonia, North Carolina and Bakula Sheth of Louisville,
Kentucky; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation
for Mrs. Shukla will be held on Monday October 1st, 2018 at Kilgore
Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers,
the family asks that donations be made to the Trinity Care Center, 708
1st Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
