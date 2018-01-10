10/1/18 — Kenneth W. Magouirk

Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth W. Magouirk will be conducted at 2:00 PM
on Monday, October 1, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Interment will
follow in Gnat Hill cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM
until 9:00 PM on Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel.
Kenneth was born on December 20th, 1938 and passed on Thursday September
27,2018 at the age of 79. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 38 years
Shirley Jacobs Magouirk, Children; Jeffery Magouirk (Lori), step daughter
Carol Renee Sissom, Step son Keith E. Trail(Denise). Grandchildren; Casey
Jacobs (fiancé Shane Rhoton), Chassity Koffas, Mindy Magouirk, Derek Sissom
(Marah), Trace Magouirk, Ashleigh Trail Becker. 8 Great- Grandchildren. A
brother JW Magouirk (Dorothy), one sister Mary Frances Magouirk Foster, and
several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father; James
William Magouirk, his mother; Mary Etta Watley Magouirk, and one brother;
Arthur R. “Joey” Magouirk. The family would like to give a special thanks
to Mary Ann Trail, Bobbie Freeze, Melody Burnett, Marah Sissom, Avalon
Hospice and staff, Mila Tucker Davis his niece who is a director with
hospice, McArthur Manor all the nurses and staff.
Mr. Magouirk enjoyed fishing, farming, playing the guitar, and cooking. He
had a secret dill pickle recipe he only shared with his family. Kenneth was
a loving husband who cared deeply for his family and would help anyone he
could. He worked at Carrier Corp. for 25 years, after retiring he farmed
for 24 years.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Magouirk family