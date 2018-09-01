1/9/18 — Jerry Leon Allison

Mr. Jerry Leon Allison, 75, passed away, Friday January 5,
2018 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He was born
in Manchester, Tennessee on June 17, 1942.
He was retired from Batesville Casket Company.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Cordelia Sain
Ramsey and Elbert Ramsey; father and step-mother, Harley B. and Marion
Allison; sister, Elizabeth Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Ann (L.V.) Shockley, Morrison, TN;
son, Craig (Ann) Allison, McMinnville, TN; step-brothers, Ron (Fay) Gilmer,
Franklin, TN and Jimmy Gilmer of Mississipi; mother of his children, Dot
Allison, Manchester, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jennifer Shockley, Miranda
Allison, Stephanie Lowrey and Harleigh Allison; 6 great grandchildren;
several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Tony Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in the Asbury
Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Central
Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com