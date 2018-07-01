1/7/18 — Layton Massey Morris

Layton Massey Morris, age 89, of Lynchburg, passed away Friday, January 5,
2018 at his residence. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, January
7, 2018 at 2 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with Rev. David Adams officiating.
Burial will follow at Wagoner Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday
beginning at 12 Noon.
A native of Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Layton L and Thelma
Massey Morris. Mr. Morris worked in Maintenance at Moore County Public
Works and Chrysler. He was a member of Friendship Methodist Church. He
and his late wife, Elizabeth Mae Morris were foster parents to many
children. He enjoyed going to Woodard’s everyday for breakfast and then
going to the Senior Citizens Center. He also loved going to church on
Sunday.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two
brothers, Charles and Thomas Morris.
He is survived by brother, Bill Ward and his wife, Peggy of Estill Springs;
sister, Nellie Daugherty and her husband, L C of Estill Springs and
sister-in-law, Frances Morris of Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Wagoner Cemetery, c/o Harlan Sanders, 805 Fayetteville Hwy, Lynchburg, TN
37352
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.