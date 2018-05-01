1/5/18 — William Edward Sartain

Funeral services for Mr. William Edward Sartain, age 68, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Ham officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Mr. Sartain passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family.
William was born in Pelham, TN, the son of the late Edison and Lida Mae Sartain. He was a truck driver for many years. William was a jokester, and he always enjoyed a laugh. He also loved watching UT football, The Andy Griffith Show, and American Pickers. Mr. Sartain was a collector of coins, enjoyed playing softball, and loved singing with his trucker family while on the road. His handle was “Door Jammer”. His friends and family call him the most devoted and unconditional loving person in the world.
In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by his three brothers, Martin, Thomas, and Dewey Sartain; and three sisters, Mary Sharp, Pearly Nunley, and Marlee Meeks. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Corey) Lindsey and Michelle Trussell; one brother, Willard (Yvonne) Sartain; two sisters, Annie Garner and Melba Smithey; four grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Hodges, Tanner Trussell, Jacob Trussell, and Ben Lindsey; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Jessie Hodges; his long term companion for 28 years, Helen Brown; her three children, Donna Harrell, Jeff Brown, and Jody Griffin; her grandchildren, Savannah Church, Eli Harrell, Kristina Brown, Stephanie Griffin, and Stacey Griffin; and her great-grandchildren, Paislei Church, Payton Church, Parker Tomberlin, Lilly Tomberlin, and Braxton Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in William’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sartain Family.