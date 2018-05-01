1/5/18 — Mary Charlotte Hartman

Mrs. Mary Charlotte Hartman, 75, passed away Sunday December
31, 2017 at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. She was
born in Manchester, Tennessee on September 17, 1942 to Leon and Verda Ruth
Sartain Bryan who preceded her in death along with her sister, Dorothy
Winton; brothers, Bob and Edwin Bryan.
She was a resident of Franklin, Tennessee and had been an executive
secretary for Gaylord Opryland and Southern Land Construction. She was of
the Christian faith and enjoyed Ballroom dancing.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Jud) Clift; son, Brian (Jennifer)
Hartman; brother, Wayne (Pat) Bryan; sisters, Violet McMahan, Ann (Bob)
DeBerry, Carol McMahan, Sandra Simmons, Sylvia Walker and Sharon (Mervin)
Elam; grandchildren, Judson and Landon Clift, Emma and Jack Hartman;
several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service with the family will be held 1:00 PM Friday in
the funeral home chapel with Minister Charles Hopkins officiating with
burial to follow in the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by:
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com