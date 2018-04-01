1/4/18 — Paul McGonigal Gladney

Paul McGonigal Gladney of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, January
1st, 2018 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 90. Mr.
Gladney was born in Trenton, NJ to the late William and Susan Brick
Gladney. After graduating from Hamilton High School, and completing one
year of college, Mr. Gladney was drafted into the Army Air Corps (Air
Force) in 1945 where he served as a weapons superintendent until 1948.
After completing basic training at Keesler Air Force Base, he joined the
Air Guard in 1948. He also served one year during the Korean Conflict in
1950, and then went on to serve in the guard until 1985. In his 35+ years
of service, Mr. Gladney retired with the rank of Chief Master Sargent E8.
Mr. Gladney was also a member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed
fishing, hunting, woodworking, traveling, and volunteered with Hospice of
the Highland Rim. He was also a member of the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club. In
addition to his parents, Mr. Gladney is preceded in death by his first
wife, Betty Stahl Gladney; three sons, Scotty, Billy, and David Gladney;
one daughter, Paula Gladney; three brothers, William Jr, Robert Joseph,
and Harry Gladney; and three sisters, Joan Harle, Pat Chapman, and
Barbara Gladney. He is survived by his wife, Joan Nelius Gladney of
Tullahoma; one sister, Diana Reynolds and her husband Gus of North
Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Gladney of Manchester; two
grandsons, Scott and Jeffrey Gladney; two great-grandsons, Ethan Scott
Paul, and Seth Lennick Gladney; four step-children, Patti Hartog and her
husband Larry of Louisville, KY, Andy Nelius and his wife Sharon of
Tullahoma, Sylvia Epley and her husband Scott of Tullahoma, and Craig
Nelius and his wife Leslee of Murfreesboro; 13 step-grandchildren, Alison
Hartog Stephens, Rachel Hartog Beachy, Ted Hartog, Sarah Beth, Eric, and
Andrew Nelius, Clint, Sam, Olivia, and Meg Epley, Jackson, Garrett, and
Grace Nelius; and one step-great-grandson Jack Stephens. Visitation for
Mr. Gladney will be held on Thursday, January 4th, 2018 at Faith Lutheran
Church from 12:00-2:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at
2:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial with military honors
will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family
asks that donations in Paul’s memory be made to the Faith Lutheran Baby
Bib Fund, 101 Bragg Cir. Tullahoma, TN 37388; or to the Wounded Warrior
Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.