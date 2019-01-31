1/31/19–Judia Patricia Wilkerson

Judia Patricia Wilkerson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday,
January 30, 2019 at the Life Care Center at the age of 70 years. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late
William N. and Perlean McCord Ray. She enjoyed gardening, attending
church, cooking and being with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by
husband, Jimmy Wilkerson and brother, Willie Junior Ray.
Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by daughters, Toye L Ray of Tullahoma
and Tracy Chantelle Ray of Woodstock, GA; brother, Billy Harrison Ray of
Knoxville and sisters, Emma Jean Maupins and Pollie Sheffield, both of
Tullahoma.
