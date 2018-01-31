1/31/18 — Nell Newman Pedigo

Funeral services for Mrs. Nell Newman Pedigo, age 90, of Hillsboro, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Bill Williams and Brother Reid Perry officiating. Burial will follow in New Brick Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on January 30, 2018, from 4:00 until 9:00 PM. Mrs. Pedigo passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Mrs. Pedigo was born in Decherd, TN, the daughter of the late William and Sally Newman. Mrs. Pedigo was a library assistant for Coffee County Middle School.
In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Richard Pedigo; two brothers; William Calvin (Nenny) Newman Jr., Harris Newman; one sister; Willie Ruth Zavatchen. Mrs. Nell is survived by one son; Joe Keith (Dorothy B.) Pedigo; One daughter, Gwendolyn Kay Pedigo; one brother, George Wayne Newman; two sisters, Mildred Casteel and Betty Fraley; two grandchildren, Joseph Scott Pedigo and Julie Elizabeth (Matt) Bowling; and one great grandchild, Catherine Rose Bowling.
Mrs. Nell supported various charities and gratefully requests that memorial contributions be made to Coffee County Educational Foundation, Franklin County Christian Memorial Foundation, Tennessee Children’s Home, and Happy Haven Homes, Inc.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pedigo Family.