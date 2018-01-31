1/31/18 — Jesse Whittemore

Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Whittemore, age 86, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Mr. Whittemore passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Autumn Oaks in Manchester, TN.
Jesse was born in Cannon Co., TN, the son of the late Nute and Maggie Whittemore. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, joining in 1951. In his later life, Jesse enjoyed farming, raising his pigs and cows, and working 25 years for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition to his parents, Jesse is also preceded in death by his five sisters, Willie Mae Holden, Lucy Volner, Juanita Vickers, Martha Jean Duke, and Georgia Judkins; one grandson, Derek Adams. He is survived by his two daughters, Sherry (Richard) Swann and Terry (Donald) Adams; one grandson, Chris Swann; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Will Swann.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made in Jesse’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or a charity of your choice.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Whittemore family.